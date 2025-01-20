World

Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts

Bernice King breaks silence on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, coinciding with Donald Trump's inauguration

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
Bernice King breaks silence on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, coinciding with Donald Trumps inauguration
Bernice King breaks silence on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, coinciding with Donald Trump's inauguration

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day coinciding with the inauguration of incoming US President Donald Trump sparked a reaction from his daughter Bernice King.

According to NBC News, after it was announced that Trump inauguration would take place on Monday, January 20, 2025, people quickly noticed that the swearing-in ceremony and MLK Day were occurring together.

Netizens showed a mixed reaction to this alignment while Luther King’s daughter found it “wonderful.”

The youngest daughter of the American Baptist minister, in an interview with MSNBC’s The Weekend, expressed, “It’s wonderful that this occurs on the King holiday, the inauguration, because it reminds us of King. It points us back to King. It says, ‘When we move forward, we’ve got to do it in the spirit of King.’”

“We have to strategise. We’ve been missing the strategy. We’ve been missing the spirit of Dr. King. The spirit of Dr. King is nonviolence. And nonviolence is not just a posture, it’s a mindset. For us, we define it as a love-centred way of thinking, speaking, acting, and engaging that leads to personal, cultural, and societal transformation,” she urged.

Moreover, this is not the first time that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day overlapped with Inauguration Day. Previously, the federal holiday coincided with a ceremony during President Bill Clinton’s swearing-in in 1997 and a second time during Barack Obama’s in 2013.

Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband

Neelam Muneer Khan shares love-filled birthday message for husband

Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case

Crown Princess Mette Marit attends 'special' event after son’s rape case
Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'

Robert Downey Jr. opens up on unforgettable working experience with 'SNL'
Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts

Dr. Martin Luther King Day coincides with Trump inauguration: Bernice reacts
Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day
Trump gets unexpected support from UK ahead of inauguration day
Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate
Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate
Donald Trump inauguration schedule: Time, venue and swearing-in ceremony
Donald Trump inauguration schedule: Time, venue and swearing-in ceremony
Explore Vatican City: World's smallest country with zero birth rate
Explore Vatican City: World's smallest country with zero birth rate
Mexican border officials plan to close 'secret' tunnel used for smuggling
Mexican border officials plan to close 'secret' tunnel used for smuggling
Barack and Michelle Obama living like 'friends' amidst Jennifer Aniston rumours
Barack and Michelle Obama living like 'friends' amidst Jennifer Aniston rumours
Blind artist Bianca Raffaella unveils her first solo exhibition in London: SEE
Blind artist Bianca Raffaella unveils her first solo exhibition in London: SEE
Jūrmala Beach: Latvia’s HIDDEN gem with therapeutic waters
Jūrmala Beach: Latvia’s HIDDEN gem with therapeutic waters
Swiss Garden welcomes back iconic statue after 50 years
Swiss Garden welcomes back iconic statue after 50 years
Ski World Cup where men win over $3000 and women get toiletries
Ski World Cup where men win over $3000 and women get toiletries
Trump family returns to Washington as inauguration celebrations begin
Trump family returns to Washington as inauguration celebrations begin
Mysterious clouds spotted over UK: UFO phenomenon or natural wonder?
Mysterious clouds spotted over UK: UFO phenomenon or natural wonder?