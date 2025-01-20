World

Joe, Jill Biden snap final selfie from White House ahead of Trump's inauguration

Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July, 2024 after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort

  January 20, 2025
Outgoing US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden shared one last selfie from the White House ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

The couple took a photo in front of the White House and shared it on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post, Biden wrote, “One more selfie for the road. We love you, America.”

Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

Biden and his wife have greeted Trump and his wife Melania, at the White House and the couples will now have tea together before heading to the Capitol.

On her last day as First Lady, Jill wore an all-blue outfit. Today, as seen earlier, she was again dressed in a shade of purpley-blue from head to toe.

The meeting will be held privately, with no media or press allowed to be present inside, as per BBC.

Just before Trump arrived, Biden was asked about his feelings on his last day at the White House to which he replied, "Good.”

The White House tea meeting is a symbolic moment of the peaceful transfer of power after a democratic election.

This tradition was broken four years ago after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters and his choice not to meet with Biden or attend any inauguration events.

This is their first meeting of the day. Shortly before this, members of Trump’s family were seen entering the Capitol building.

