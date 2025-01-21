World

Trump inauguration key moments from Musk celebration to Clinton laugh: Watch

Elon Musk’s Nazi salute and Hillary Clinton's laugh made headlines at Trump’s inauguration

  • by Web Desk
Donald Trump makes an official return to the White House after a high-profile inauguration ceremony.

Trump on Monday, January 20, 2025, was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States at an indoor inauguration ceremony in Washington, DC, due to extreme weather conditions.

The 78-year-old in his fiery yet ambitious inauguration address declared that “the golden age of America” has begun and his administration will immediately end the “decline” of the US.

However, besides his speech, some of the key moments of the ceremony that caught people’s attention were

Hillary Clinton’s “laugh” on Gulf of America

US Former States Secretary Hillary Clinton went viral after she ironically laughed when Trump, during his address, talked about “changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.”

The new US president said, “A short time from now, we will be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and we will be restoring the name of a great president, William McKinley, to Mount McKinley, where it should be and where it belongs.”

To which Clinton, who was sitting behind Kamala Harris and next to her husband and former president Bill Clinton, quipped on Trump’s claims as seen in the viral video.

Elon Musk's Nazi-like salute

The richest person in the world and the close ally of the president came under fire for repeatedly making hand gestures similar to the Nazi salute during his speech to celebrate the inauguration of Trump.

Tesla and SpaceX owner at the Capital One Arena address described Trump's win as, “This was a fork in the road of human civilisation. This one really mattered. Thank you for making it happen! Thank you.”

After extending his gratitude to the supporters, he thumped his right hand into his chest and extended his arm upward in the air. His action immediately caught attention on social media, and users accused him of giving the infamous Sieg Heil salute associated with Adolf Hitler.

Joe Biden cross-sign

Another key moment of the ceremony was when the outgoing president, Joe Biden, made a cross sign when Senator Amy Klobuchar talked about the “peaceful” transition of power during her speech on Trump’s inauguration.

