Sci-Tech

WhatsApp users can now share status updates to Instagram stories: Here’s how

Users can customize their settings for which platform to connect with and how they share content

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 21, 2025
WhatsApp users can now share status updates to Instagram stories: Here’s how
WhatsApp users can now share status updates to Instagram stories: Here’s how

Meta has introduced Accounts Center as a main feature to manage how WhatsApp connects with other platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

As per WABetaInfo, this will allow users to share status updates across Instagram and Facebook.

Users can customize their settings for which platform to connect with and how they share content.

By integrating WhatsApp into Account Center, users will get additional features like single sign-on, which allows easier login to WhatsApp and other Meta apps with fewer steps.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

As per the reports, this update does not affect the privacy of the app as WhatsApp will still protect messages and calls with end-to-end encryption, meaning no one, not even WhatsApp or Meta can access them.

Source: The Verge
Source: The Verge

It is pertinent to note that the integration feature is completely optional and will be turned off by default.

In addition to this, Meta plans to add more features to Accounts Center, such as managing avatars, Meta AI stickers and Imagine Me creations.

Users will be notified of updates and new features in the coming months with clear instructions from WhatsApp itself.

These notifications will guide them in managing the feature as per their preferences.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a bulk management feature for channels.

The new feature allows beta testers to manage multiple channels at the same time.

Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event

Crown Prince Leka honours founders of Albania on milestone event
Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial

Prince William breaks cover as Harry skips first hearing of NGN trial
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility

Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility

Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host

Trevor Noah brings his charm back to 2025 Grammy Awards as host
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility
WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature
WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature
Recycling plastic into jet fuel? THIS breakthrough could revolutionize air travel
Recycling plastic into jet fuel? THIS breakthrough could revolutionize air travel
AI supercomputer helps in developing Alzheimer's vaccines
AI supercomputer helps in developing Alzheimer's vaccines
Instagram unveils TikTok-like features amid rival's uncertain future
Instagram unveils TikTok-like features amid rival's uncertain future
UK government weighs TikTok's future: 'Ban could still be coming'
UK government weighs TikTok's future: 'Ban could still be coming'
This robot stuns everyone with epic dance moves: Watch
This robot stuns everyone with epic dance moves: Watch
TikTok voluntarily shut down in US ahead of scheduled ban
TikTok voluntarily shut down in US ahead of scheduled ban
Donald Trump set to grant TikTok ‘big’ relief after inauguration
Donald Trump set to grant TikTok ‘big’ relief after inauguration
White House dismisses TikTok’s US shutdown threat as 'stunt'
White House dismisses TikTok’s US shutdown threat as 'stunt'
WhatsApp gives status updates unique musical twist
WhatsApp gives status updates unique musical twist
TikTok demands 'definitive' assurance from US government amid potential ban
TikTok demands 'definitive' assurance from US government amid potential ban