WhatsApp users can now share status updates to Instagram stories: Here’s how

Meta has introduced Accounts Center as a main feature to manage how WhatsApp connects with other platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
As per WABetaInfo, this will allow users to share status updates across Instagram and Facebook.
Users can customize their settings for which platform to connect with and how they share content.
By integrating WhatsApp into Account Center, users will get additional features like single sign-on, which allows easier login to WhatsApp and other Meta apps with fewer steps.
As per the reports, this update does not affect the privacy of the app as WhatsApp will still protect messages and calls with end-to-end encryption, meaning no one, not even WhatsApp or Meta can access them.
It is pertinent to note that the integration feature is completely optional and will be turned off by default.
In addition to this, Meta plans to add more features to Accounts Center, such as managing avatars, Meta AI stickers and Imagine Me creations.
Users will be notified of updates and new features in the coming months with clear instructions from WhatsApp itself.
These notifications will guide them in managing the feature as per their preferences.
WhatsApp is also rolling out a bulk management feature for channels.
The new feature allows beta testers to manage multiple channels at the same time.