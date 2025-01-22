US South hit with deadly snowstorm, thousands of flights canceled

The United States was hit with another snowstorm that has paralysed southern parts of the country, forcing mass flight cancellation.
According to BBC, a rare snowstorm has brought freezing rain and snow to the Southern US that has closed the highways and airports in Texas, prompting a first-ever blizzard warning in southwest Louisiana.
The National Weather Service (NWS) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, warned that the Gulf Coast that rarely experiences flurries will witness historic snowfall as an inch of snow or more is expected to fall per hour from eastern Texas to western Florida.
The NWS said in a statement, “A coastal low moving across the northern Gulf of Mexico is producing periods of visibility-reducing heavy snow and wind gusts in excess of 35 mph in bands moving onshore.”
Moreover, as per online tracker FlightAware, more than 2,200 flights got cancelled within the US on Tuesday while 3,000 others were delayed.
AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter noted, “This has been the worst winter storm to hit the Gulf Coast in decades. Travel was essentially shut down along several stretches of the I-10 corridor between Houston and New Orleans that are critical for commerce."
Furthermore, AccuWeather reported that at least two people have lost their lives in Houston because of the storm, while the disruption has caused between $14 billion and $17 billion in economic losses.