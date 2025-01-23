World

  • January 23, 2025
Do you remember a stunning piece of artwork made from hundreds of colourful stones created on Cambois beach in Northumberland?

The person who created that mysterious artwork has come forward!

A man named James Brunt, from Sheffield said that he is “pleased” with the response, as per BBC.

Naomi Forrest, a visitor to the beach from Bedlington, saw the artist creating the artwork and commented that the artist worked “very fast.”

He spent about three hours on January 13 at Cambois beach creating a circle made of various coloured stones, along with a tower and around 30 people watched him as he worked.

"Most of them were quite curious, perhaps because it was my first time there. I don't mind a bit of interaction, usually I just get lost in the moment,” he shared.

Brunt said, "If one or two people make a connection with my art and perhaps create themselves, then we're going to end up with a happier society."

As per the outlet, Brunt had never created art in Northumberland before, but he decided to explore the nearby beaches.

“I’d done a little bit of research and I thought there might be pebbles on the beach at Cambois. I never really have a plan, the weather or the tides might dictate what I create,” he said.

He further shared, "If there's any chance that my art might hurt a dog or something, I don't leave it there.”

Brunt makes a living as an artist by conducting workshops and participating in festivals, but the artwork he makes in nature is meant for everyone to enjoy.

Mysterious artist behind stunning beach stone art finally revealed

