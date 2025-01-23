5 athletes who switched gears from sports to Hollywood stardom

Several athletes, after achieving immense success in sports, transition into acting!
Some of them use their sports skills in movies or TV while others completely shift away from sports to pursue careers in comedy or dramatic acting.
5 sports personalities who achieved great successful careers in Hollywood:
John Cena:
John Cena, originally a professional wrestler, successfully transitioned into acting with his first major role in The Marine.
He started his career as a professional wrestler in 2000 with Ultimate pro Wrestling.
He later joined WWF (now WWE) and became highly successful, winning numerous championships.
Later, he transitioned into acting and found success in that field as well.
Cena has since appeared in a variety of roles, including comedies and action movies and voice acting roles as well.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson:
Dwayne Johnson, now a major Hollywood action star, initially gained fame as a WWE wrestler known as “The Rock.” He played a significant role in WWE’s success during the late 1900s and early 2000s. He started his film career with a role in The Mummy Returns as the Scorpion King, which led to his starring role in the spin-off movie The Scorpion King.
Since then he has starred in many action and comedy films and even achieved success as a voice actor.
Arnold Schwarzenegger:
Arnold Schwarzenegger achieved fame as a top bodybuilder by winning the Mr. Universe title at the age of 20.
After retiring from bodybuilding in 1977, he gained global fame as an actor with iconic roles in Conan the Barbarian and The Terminator.
As a leading action star of the 1980s, he appeared in many successful movies before temporarily leaving acting to become the governor of California.
He later returned to acting from the Netflix series FUBAR.
Kali Reis:
Kali Reis, a former boxer, overcame a major setback caused by a motorcycle accident in 2012 and achieved the title of world champion in two weight classes.
Three years before, she debuted as an actress in the thriller Catch the Fair One.
Jason Lee:
Jason Lee was a well-known professional skateboarder before becoming a successful actor.
After retiring from skateboarding in 1996, he shifted to acting and gained fame in movies like Mallrats and Alvin and the Chipmunks and the TV show My Name Is Earl.
He remains connected to the sport as the co-founder of Stereo Skateboards and has been featured as a playable character in the Tony Hawk’s video game.