World

California Wildfires sparks new evacuation as hughes fire spreads

Hughes fire forced more than 30,000 people near Los Angeles to flee

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025


Los Angeles witnessed another mass evacuation as the most destructive fires in its history grew.

According to BCC, tens of thousands of people were forced to flee after the fast-growing Hughes fire ignited near Castaic Lake in a mountainous area close to the residential area on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

The blaze near Castaic Lake, which is 45 miles northwest of the city of Los Angeles, grew to more than 9,200 acres just in a few hours due to winds and dry brush.

The fire has not damaged any homes or businesses, and the fire officials are confident the blaze will be controlled soon.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that about 31,000 people are under a mandatory evacuation order while another 23,000 have been warned that they may need to leave their places if the blaze keeps spreading.

Moreover, Governor Gavin Newsom wrote on X that state resources had been deployed to the Hughes Fire in the Angeles National Forest to assist in the federal response.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide the federal government with whatever it needs to extinguish this fire,” he added.

Furthermore, the chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department announced that 4,000 firefighters are working to contain the Hughes Fire.

