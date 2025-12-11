Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
Princess Ingrid makes Royal Family proud with new honor amid Marius' rape case

  • By Sidra Khan
Amid Crown Prince Haakon’s stepson Marius Borg’s ongoing rape lawsuit, his daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra has made the Royal Family immensely proud.

On Thursday, December 11, the Norwegian Royal Family took to its official Instagram account to proudly highlight the future queen’s major new achievement.

In the update, the royals shared that the Ingrid received a prestigious military honor for her incredible service in Norway’s Army and its defense.

“Princess Ingrid Alexandra received the Norwegian Reservist Association's badge of honor this week,” they shared in the caption.

For those unfamiliar, the Norwegian Reservist Association’s badge of honor is an award given by the Norwegian Reservist Association to recognize individuals who have made notable contributions to Norway’s defense, military preparedness, or reservist training.

Sharing about the organization, the palace noted, “The Norwegian Reservist Association is a nationwide organization for Norwegian reservists and others with an interest in defense and preparedness. The association works to strengthen the total defense, safeguard the reservists' competence and create arenas for training, cooperation and professional development.”

Furthermore, they shared, “Earlier this year, the Princess completed her 15-month military service in the Army, at the Engineer Battalion in Brigade Nord, where she has been a gunner on a CV90 assault engineer armored vehicle.”

This update about Princess Ingrid comes amid her stepbrother Marius Borg Høiby’s ongoing rape case.

Marius, the son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been charged with multiple serious crimes, including rape, assault, and domestic violence. His trial is scheduled for early 2026, and if convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Who is Princess Ingrid Alexandra?

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is a member of the Royal Family of Norway as the elder child of Crown Prince Haakon and the second child of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and a grandchild of King Harald V.

She is second in line of succession to the Norwegian throne after her father.

