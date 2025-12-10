World
  • By Hania Jamil
World

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer

The 'Confessions of a Shopaholic' announced in 2024 that she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma two years earlier

  • By Hania Jamil
Sophie Kinsella, Shopaholic series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer
Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer

Madeleine Sophie Wickham, who wrote the bestselling Shopaholic series under the pen name Sophie Kinsella, has passed away at the age of 55.

The writer was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2022.

On Wednesday, December 10, her family issued an emotional statement noting, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy)."

"She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy," the statement read.

You Might Like:

Kinsella's books have sold more than 50 million copies in more than 60 countries and have been translated into more than 40 languages.

The family statement added, "We can't imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life."

"Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed - to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career."

Born in London in 1969, Kinsella studied music at New College, Oxford, before switching to philosophy, politics and economics.

She wrote her first novel, The Tennis Party, at the age of 24 under her married name, Madeleine Wickham, while working as a financial journalist.

Her most recent novella, What Does It Feel Like?, published in October 2024, was a semi-fictional account of her cancer diagnosis, written after she had surgery.

Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Italy's cuisine crowned 'intangible cultural heritage' by UNESCO

Italy's cuisine crowned 'intangible cultural heritage' by UNESCO
Turner Prize 2025: Kalu makes history as first autistic artist to win award

Turner Prize 2025: Kalu makes history as first autistic artist to win award
US plans to assess foreign tourists' social media activity before entry

US plans to assess foreign tourists' social media activity before entry
Kentucky State University shooting: Suspect arrested after student killed

Kentucky State University shooting: Suspect arrested after student killed
Nobel Peace prize ceremony hangs in balance as Machado's whereabouts unknown

Nobel Peace prize ceremony hangs in balance as Machado's whereabouts unknown
Australian PM Albanese hails 'proud day' as teen social media ban takes effect

Australian PM Albanese hails 'proud day' as teen social media ban takes effect
Storm Bram batters UK, Ireland with floods and travel chaos

Storm Bram batters UK, Ireland with floods and travel chaos
Deadly fire in Jakarta office building kills at least 22

Deadly fire in Jakarta office building kills at least 22
Australia makes history by banning social media for kids under 16

Australia makes history by banning social media for kids under 16
Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views

Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views
Thailand, Cambodia heated border clashes escalate, death toll rises to 10

Thailand, Cambodia heated border clashes escalate, death toll rises to 10

Latest News

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer
Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama

Kim Kardashian drops playful clip with Britney Spears after robbery drama
King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castle's story

King Charles grants influencer rare access to uncover Windsor Castle's story

Gareth Bale breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's bond after years of speculation

Gareth Bale breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's bond after years of speculation