New York judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 records

Jeffrey Epstein's grand jury records from 2019 can be released after a law passed by Congress last month

  • By Hania Jamil
A New York judge has granted the Justice Department's request to release grand jury records from Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 sex trafficking case.

The move comes a day after a separate judge ordered the release of grand jury records related to Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 for her role in facilitating Epstein's crimes.

In his order, US District Judge Richard Berman cited a new law passed by Congress last month that required the DOJ to release all of its records related to Epstein, calling the act’s language "clear".

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in July 2019. He died in a New York prison cell a month later while awaiting trial.

Judge Berman in August had denied a previous request to unseal the grand jury materials, saying he had concerns about "possible threats to victims' safety and privacy."

However, in his Wednesday ruling, Berman focused on the since-passed law and referenced a 2004 case that said when "the statute's language is plain, the sole function of the courts — at least where the disposition required by the text is not absurd — is to enforce it according to its terms."

The law requires the Justice Department to release investigative material related to Epstein by December 19, including unclassified records, documents and communications.

It also allows the department to withhold files that involve active criminal investigations or raise privacy concerns.

