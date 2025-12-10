World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Turner Prize 2025: Kalu makes history as first autistic artist to win award

Nnena Kalu wins Turner Prize 2025 for her distinctive cocoon-like VHS tape sculptures

  • By Bushra Saleem
Turner Prize 2025: Kalu makes history as first autistic artist to win award
Turner Prize 2025: Kalu makes history as first autistic artist to win award

Nnena Kalu has made history as first-ever autistic artist to win Turner Prize.

According to CNN, the British Nigerian artist who produces large-scale draped sculptures and vortex-like circular drawings has become the first person with a learning disability to claim the Turner Prize, one of contemporary art’s most prestigious accolades.

Glasgow-born Kalu, is a learning-disabled artist with autism and limited verbal communication, was awarded the prize, previously won by prominent figures like Damien Hirst and filmmaker Steve McQueen, at a ceremony in Bradford, UK, on Tuesday, Decmeber 9.

Kalu took the stage and was joined by two representatives from ActionSpace, a charity whose studio appointed her as resident artist more than 25 years ago.

You Might Like:

Addressing the audience on the 59-year-old’s behalf, the London-based organization’s head of artist development and Kalu’s studio manager, Charlotte Hollinshead, said she had “made history.”

Hollinshead said, “When Nnena first began working with ActionSpace in 1999, the art world was not interested. Her work wasn’t respected, not seen and certainly wasn’t regarded as cool. Nnena has faced an incredible amount of discrimination, which continues to this day, so hopefully this award smashes that prejudice away.”

Kalu other winning works, including Drawing 21 and HangingSculpture1-10, were commended by the jury for their lively translation of expressive gesture into sculpture and drawing, as well as their finesse of scale, composition, and colour.

US plans to assess foreign tourists' social media activity before entry

US plans to assess foreign tourists' social media activity before entry
Kentucky State University shooting: Suspect arrested after student killed

Kentucky State University shooting: Suspect arrested after student killed
Nobel Peace prize ceremony hangs in balance as Machado's whereabouts unknown

Nobel Peace prize ceremony hangs in balance as Machado's whereabouts unknown
Australian PM Albanese hails 'proud day' as teen social media ban takes effect

Australian PM Albanese hails 'proud day' as teen social media ban takes effect
Storm Bram batters UK, Ireland with floods and travel chaos

Storm Bram batters UK, Ireland with floods and travel chaos
Deadly fire in Jakarta office building kills at least 22

Deadly fire in Jakarta office building kills at least 22
Australia makes history by banning social media for kids under 16

Australia makes history by banning social media for kids under 16
Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views

Discover world’s tallest hotel with breathtaking panoramic views
Thailand, Cambodia heated border clashes escalate, death toll rises to 10

Thailand, Cambodia heated border clashes escalate, death toll rises to 10
Pantone's surprise 2026 Color of the Year selection sparks backlash: 'Political'

Pantone's surprise 2026 Color of the Year selection sparks backlash: 'Political'

Nvidia gets green light from Trump to sell advanced AI H200 chips to China

Nvidia gets green light from Trump to sell advanced AI H200 chips to China
Japan earthquake: Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake injures 30, thousands evacuate

Japan earthquake: Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake injures 30, thousands evacuate

Latest News

Turner Prize 2025: Kalu makes history as first autistic artist to win award

Turner Prize 2025: Kalu makes history as first autistic artist to win award
Victoria Beckham finally explains her viral 'working class' clip on Jimmy Fallon show

Victoria Beckham finally explains her viral 'working class' clip on Jimmy Fallon show
Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella's adorable 11th birthday portraits spark frenzy

Princely twins Jacques, Gabriella's adorable 11th birthday portraits spark frenzy
US plans to assess foreign tourists' social media activity before entry

US plans to assess foreign tourists' social media activity before entry