The 'Halo' singer will co-chair next year’s Met Gala alongside Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams

Beyoncé is set to make a grand return to the Met Gala after a decade-long absence, joining Anna Wintour as a co-chair for this year’s star-studded event.

The Halo singer will co-chair next year’s Met Gala alongside Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, marking her first appearance at the event since 2016.

Her return ends a decade-long absence after becoming one of the Met’s most anticipated fashion icons.

The Met Gala also announced that Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz will co-chair the 2026 host committee.

They join a roster that includes Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Lisa, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor and others, with more names expected to be added.

Notably, Met Gal is the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and its spring Costume Institute exhibition.

Andrew Bolton is overseeing curation for the Costume Art exhibition.

As per official descriptions, it will “explore the relationship between clothing and the body beneath,” and be organized into a series of thematic body types including the Naked Body, the Pregnant Body and the Aging Body.

“I wanted to focus on the centrality of the dressed body within the museum, connecting artistic representations of the body with fashion as an embodied art form,” Bolton expressed in a statement.

He added, “Rather than prioritizing fashion’s visuality, which often comes at the expense of the corporeal, ‘Costume Art’ privileges its materiality and the indivisible connection between our bodies and the clothes we wear.”

Costume Art is set to be on view from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027.

