  By Hania Jamil
Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

The Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado, was named the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize in October

María Corina Machado, the winner of the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize, will be in Oslo but will not be able to attend the awards ceremony scheduled for 12:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The Nobel Institute awarded the Venezuelan opposition leader the prize in October for "her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy" in her home country.

Little is known about Machado's current whereabouts, as she has been living in hiding and has a travelling ban imposed on her.

Organisers said her daughter would accept the award in her stead.

In an audio recording shared by the Nobel Institute, Machado said, "I will be in Oslo, I am on my way."

However, the director of the Nobel Institute, Kristian Berg Harpviken, said that Machado was expected to arrive "sometime between this evening and tomorrow morning", which is too late for the ceremony.

In her mother's absence, Ana Corina Sosa is expected to give the speech Machado had prepared.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Nobel Institute had said they did not know Machado's whereabouts, triggering concern among her supporters.

Two of her children and her mother are in Oslo, hoping to be reunited with Machado after being separated for more than a year.

Machado went into hiding shortly after Venezuela's disputed presidential election in July 2024.

The last time she was seen in public was on January 9, when she spoke to her supporters at a rally protesting against the swearing-in of Nicolás Maduro to a third term as president.

