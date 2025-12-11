Sports
Lando Norris has taken home whopping prize money and a bonus after winning his first-ever Formula One title.

The McLaren driver last weekend clinched his maiden Formula One World Drivers' Championship by a narrow two-point margin over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Despite winning the race in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen ranked second in the drivers' ranking and missed his chance of a fifth consecutive F1 title by two points.

Meanwhile, Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri, after finishing second in the Abu Dhabi GP, ranked third in the Formula 1 standings after the end of the 2025 season.

After becoming the world champion, Norris expressed, “I've not cried in a while. I didn't think I'd cry, but I did. It's a long journey. First of all I want to say a big thanks to my guys, everyone at McLaren. My parents... I'm not crying. My mum and my dad, they were the ones who supported me since the beginning.”

“It feels amazing. Now I know what Max feels like a little bit, and I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors all season. It's been a pleasure to race against both of them, and I've learnt a lot from both of them as well,” the 26-year-old added.

Following the consistent performance and incredible season that ended with a title win, Norris is set to receive a bonus of around £4.3 million for his hard work, reported HITC.

It is also reported that the rest of the team will also receive bonuses after a successful season; however, the details and amount have not been revealed yet.

