An earthquake with a 5.7 magnitude has struck about 67 miles northeast of Kuji, Japan.
The shocking quake hit the coastal communities on Wednesday, December 10, just days after authorities issued a tsunami warning for the region after a 7.5 magnitude quake.
According to seismic officials, the offshore quake did not trigger a new tsunami alert, and there were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries as monitoring agencies assessed the impact.
The earthquake struck after Japan's weather agency had issued its highest-level warning that a megaquake could follow Monday's 7.5-magnitude tremor.
Moreover, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, Monday night's earthquake injured at least 51 people. Eleven of them are from Hokkaido, 36 are in Aomori, and four are in Iwate prefecture. Seven were considered severe.
The major quake also triggered widespread tsunami warnings, with waves of up to 70cm reported in several coastal communities.