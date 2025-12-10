World
  • By Hania Jamil
World

5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan days after tsunami warning

A megaquake warning was issued for areas from Chiba to Hokkaido after a 7.5 magnitude quake hit Japan

  • By Hania Jamil
5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan days after tsunami warning
5.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Japan days after tsunami warning

An earthquake with a 5.7 magnitude has struck about 67 miles northeast of Kuji, Japan.

The shocking quake hit the coastal communities on Wednesday, December 10, just days after authorities issued a tsunami warning for the region after a 7.5 magnitude quake.

According to seismic officials, the offshore quake did not trigger a new tsunami alert, and there were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries as monitoring agencies assessed the impact.

The earthquake struck after Japan's weather agency had issued its highest-level warning that a megaquake could follow Monday's 7.5-magnitude tremor.

You Might Like:

Moreover, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, Monday night's earthquake injured at least 51 people. Eleven of them are from Hokkaido, 36 are in Aomori, and four are in Iwate prefecture. Seven were considered severe.

The major quake also triggered widespread tsunami warnings, with waves of up to 70cm reported in several coastal communities.

Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest

Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest
New York judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 records

New York judge orders release of Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 records

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer

Sophie Kinsella, 'Shopaholic' series author dies at 55 after battling brain cancer
Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Italy's cuisine crowned 'intangible cultural heritage' by UNESCO

Italy's cuisine crowned 'intangible cultural heritage' by UNESCO
Turner Prize 2025: Kalu makes history as first autistic artist to win award

Turner Prize 2025: Kalu makes history as first autistic artist to win award
US plans to assess foreign tourists' social media activity before entry

US plans to assess foreign tourists' social media activity before entry
Kentucky State University shooting: Suspect arrested after student killed

Kentucky State University shooting: Suspect arrested after student killed
Nobel Peace prize ceremony hangs in balance as Machado's whereabouts unknown

Nobel Peace prize ceremony hangs in balance as Machado's whereabouts unknown
Australian PM Albanese hails 'proud day' as teen social media ban takes effect

Australian PM Albanese hails 'proud day' as teen social media ban takes effect
Storm Bram batters UK, Ireland with floods and travel chaos

Storm Bram batters UK, Ireland with floods and travel chaos
Deadly fire in Jakarta office building kills at least 22

Deadly fire in Jakarta office building kills at least 22

Latest News

ChatGPT becomes Apple’s most installed app of 2025 in the US

ChatGPT becomes Apple’s most installed app of 2025 in the US
Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show

Ariana Grande shares statement after her attacker kicked out Lady Gaga's show
Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest

Eurovision 2026: Iceland becomes fifth country to boycott song contest
Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser

Taylor Swift nearly cries in new ‘End of an Era’ teaser