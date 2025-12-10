World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Kentucky State University shooting: Suspect arrested after student killed

A shooting at Kentucky State University in the United States has left one person dead.

According to Al Jazeera, police said that a student killed and another in critical condition in shooting at KSU. The suspected shooter, who is not a student, has been taken into custody.

The Frankfort Police Department said on Tuesday, December 9, that officers responded to reports of “an active aggressor” and secured the campus, which was briefly placed on lockdown. Authorities said there was no ongoing threat.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident rather than a mass shooting event.

Beshear said in a post on X, “Today there was a shooting on the campus of Kentucky State University. Two individuals were critically injured, and sadly, at least one of them is not going to make it.”

“This was not a mass shooting or a random incident… the suspected shooter is already in custody, which means that while this was frightening, there is no ongoing threat. Violence has no place in our commonwealth or country. Please pray for the families affected and for our KSU students,” he added.

Notably, earlier on Tuesday, a stabbing at a central North Carolina high school left one student dead and another injured.

