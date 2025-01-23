Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic faces a new challenge ahead of the 2025 Australian Open crucial match.
According to Express, after beating world no. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, the 24-time Grand Slam winner is all set to face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Friday, January 24, 2025, in order to continue his bid for the record 25th Grand Slam singles title.
The 37-year-old, who suffered a left hamstring strain in a warm-up event, sustained a “very similar" injury to his left leg during the quarterfinals, which is now creating difficulty for him. After the match, he also admitted that he was “concerned” about the injury.
After beating Alcaraz, he said, “It’s definitely going to be challenging from every aspect. I’m playing Zverev, who is in great form, and he is going for his first Grand Slam... I hope to be able physically to be moving freely and to be able to be ready to play five sets.”
Moreover, the concern of the Paris Olympic gold medallist was proven right, as the player had not practiced for the semi-finals since then.
Djokovic booked Court 16 of Melbourne Park for a 90-minute training session with his new coach Andy Murray on Thursday, January 23, 2025, but cancelled it early in the morning and rebooked the same court at 1 pm on Friday, while the semi-final is scheduled to start at 2.30 pm in the Rod Laver Arena.