Sports

Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals

Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semifinals on January 24, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals
Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic faces a new challenge ahead of the 2025 Australian Open crucial match.

According to Express, after beating world no. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals, the 24-time Grand Slam winner is all set to face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals on Friday, January 24, 2025, in order to continue his bid for the record 25th Grand Slam singles title.

The 37-year-old, who suffered a left hamstring strain in a warm-up event, sustained a “very similar" injury to his left leg during the quarterfinals, which is now creating difficulty for him. After the match, he also admitted that he was “concerned” about the injury.

After beating Alcaraz, he said, “It’s definitely going to be challenging from every aspect. I’m playing Zverev, who is in great form, and he is going for his first Grand Slam... I hope to be able physically to be moving freely and to be able to be ready to play five sets.”

Moreover, the concern of the Paris Olympic gold medallist was proven right, as the player had not practiced for the semi-finals since then.

Djokovic booked Court 16 of Melbourne Park for a 90-minute training session with his new coach Andy Murray on Thursday, January 23, 2025, but cancelled it early in the morning and rebooked the same court at 1 pm on Friday, while the semi-final is scheduled to start at 2.30 pm in the Rod Laver Arena.

Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus

Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus

Amy Schumer gives shout out to online trolls for 'unexpected' health diagnosis

Amy Schumer gives shout out to online trolls for 'unexpected' health diagnosis
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours
Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner
Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner
5 athletes who switched gears from sports to Hollywood stardom
5 athletes who switched gears from sports to Hollywood stardom
Jannik Sinner reaches Australian Open semis amid health concerns
Jannik Sinner reaches Australian Open semis amid health concerns
Ben Shelton beats Lorenzo Sonego to secure maiden Australian Open semifinal spot
Ben Shelton beats Lorenzo Sonego to secure maiden Australian Open semifinal spot
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr ‘good win’ against Al Khaleej
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr ‘good win’ against Al Khaleej
Kylian Mbappé reveals shocking reason behind poor form at Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé reveals shocking reason behind poor form at Real Madrid
Djokovic outwits Alcaraz to reach Australian Open’s 12th semi-finals
Djokovic outwits Alcaraz to reach Australian Open’s 12th semi-finals
Aryna Sabalenka secures semifinal spot at Australian Open with thrilling comeback
Aryna Sabalenka secures semifinal spot at Australian Open with thrilling comeback
Coco Gauff claps back at 'internet coaches' after Australian Open shock loss
Coco Gauff claps back at 'internet coaches' after Australian Open shock loss
Meet world’s richest footballer who leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi behind
Meet world’s richest footballer who leaves Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi behind
PCB breaks silence on controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s travel to Pakistan
PCB breaks silence on controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma’s travel to Pakistan
Sinner makes surprising admission of bizarre morning before Australian Open clash
Sinner makes surprising admission of bizarre morning before Australian Open clash