UK faces measles threat as vaccination rates fall

New data has shown a significant increase in measles cases in the UK.
As per BBC, Bristol has experienced the largest number of measles infections in the country during the most recent months.
Based on information from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) there have been 21 cases of measles in the city since December 16.
Almost 50% of the measles cases in the country are from the South West region, with 26 cases out of a total of 57.
Considering this, parents are being strongly adviced to have their children vaccinated to prevent further spread.
Dr Alasdair Wood, UKHSA consultant said, "Measles is highly infectious, and it can cause serious disease or even death in some rare cases.”
Over the past year, 115 people in the South West region have been confirmed to have measles.
The cause of this rise is because fewer people are getting both doses of the measles vaccine, with the vaccination rate dropping below 90%.
The UKHSA has warned that this situation could result in more outbreaks of the disease.
Dr Wood said, “People are infectious from four full days before and until four full days after the rash appears. Those at the highest risk of severe infection include pregnant women, children under one year old and immunocompromised individuals.”
Symptoms may include those similar to a cold such as sore red eyes, a high fever and a rash that is red-brown and blotchy in appearance.