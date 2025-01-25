Sports

Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof

Djokovic retires mid-match during Australian Open semifinals against Alexander Zverev

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 25, 2025
Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof
Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof

The Serbian tennis star has shut down all the “sports injury experts” criticism with proof on social media.

According to Sportskeeda, Djokovic has been under extreme criticism after he retired mid-match during the 2025 Australian Open semifinals on Friday, January 24, against Alexander Zverev due to the injury he sustained during the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz.

From the crowd to social media users, everyone was disappointed with the 37-year-old and criticised him. Even some of the people accused him of faking the injury.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner who has won the tournament for a record ten times after being booed off by the Melbourne crowd told Serbian media, “People came here, paid for the tickets, and expected a battle, and they're unhappy they didn't get that. If you look at it that way, I understand. At least I'm trying to understand them. I don't know if they understand me or wish to understand me.”

“I know what's in my body, what I feel, how much I gave of myself to this tournament in the past 20 years or more… There is a chance [it's my last appearance]. Who knows? I'll just have to see how the season goes. I want to keep going. But whether I'm going to have a revised schedule or not for the next year, I'm not sure,” he added.

But after seeing the storm of criticism and allegations on social media, the Paris Olympic gold medallist decided to clap back at all the “experts on social media.

Djokovic took to X to share a picture of his left hamstring MRI scan and write, “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury "experts” out there.”

Furthermore, Zverev will now face world number 1 Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open finals on Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Hugh Jackman reveals his one ‘Little Gripe’ with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film

Hugh Jackman reveals his one ‘Little Gripe’ with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ film
Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof

Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof
Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors

Princess Charlene celebrates 47th birthday amid Prince Albert divorce rumors
Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video

Prince William, Princess Kate release special Burns Night video
Sabalenka vs Keys emotional Australian Open final: Tears, jokes, smashed racket
Sabalenka vs Keys emotional Australian Open final: Tears, jokes, smashed racket
Italian cyclist Sara Piffer dies at 19 in tragic car accident
Italian cyclist Sara Piffer dies at 19 in tragic car accident
Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match
Man City makes surprising move before Chelsea match
Cristiano Ronaldo’s name tributes unexpected icon: Here’s full story
Cristiano Ronaldo’s name tributes unexpected icon: Here’s full story
Novak Djokovic drops major retirement update after heartbreaking loss
Novak Djokovic drops major retirement update after heartbreaking loss
Alexander Zverev reacts to Novak Djokovic Australian Open retirement
Alexander Zverev reacts to Novak Djokovic Australian Open retirement
Novak Djokovic abruptly retires from Australian Open, leaves crowd booing
Novak Djokovic abruptly retires from Australian Open, leaves crowd booing
Caitlin Clark makes huge announcement about her new initiative for youth
Caitlin Clark makes huge announcement about her new initiative for youth
Madison Keys sets up thrilling Australian Open final Against Aryna Sabalenka
Madison Keys sets up thrilling Australian Open final Against Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final
Aryna Sabalenka stuns pal Badosa to reach third straight Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals
Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals
Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner
Ben Shelton reveals big plans for Australian Open semifinal against Sinner