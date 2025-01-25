Novak Djokovic fires back at ‘experts’ with Australian Open injury proof

The Serbian tennis star has shut down all the “sports injury experts” criticism with proof on social media.
According to Sportskeeda, Djokovic has been under extreme criticism after he retired mid-match during the 2025 Australian Open semifinals on Friday, January 24, against Alexander Zverev due to the injury he sustained during the quarterfinals against Carlos Alcaraz.
From the crowd to social media users, everyone was disappointed with the 37-year-old and criticised him. Even some of the people accused him of faking the injury.
The 24-time Grand Slam winner who has won the tournament for a record ten times after being booed off by the Melbourne crowd told Serbian media, “People came here, paid for the tickets, and expected a battle, and they're unhappy they didn't get that. If you look at it that way, I understand. At least I'm trying to understand them. I don't know if they understand me or wish to understand me.”
“I know what's in my body, what I feel, how much I gave of myself to this tournament in the past 20 years or more… There is a chance [it's my last appearance]. Who knows? I'll just have to see how the season goes. I want to keep going. But whether I'm going to have a revised schedule or not for the next year, I'm not sure,” he added.
But after seeing the storm of criticism and allegations on social media, the Paris Olympic gold medallist decided to clap back at all the “experts on social media.
Djokovic took to X to share a picture of his left hamstring MRI scan and write, “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury "experts” out there.”
Furthermore, Zverev will now face world number 1 Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open finals on Sunday, January 26, 2025.