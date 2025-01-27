Sports

Serena Williams breaks silence on Madison Keys debut Australian Open title

Madison Keys stunned Aryana Sabalenka in the Australian Open finals to claim her first Grand Slam title

  • January 27, 2025
Serena Williams has also come forward to praise and congratulate Madison Keys on winning her career's first Australian Open and Grand Slam title.

According to Sportskeeda, Keys ended Aryan Sabalenka's 20-match winning streak and her dreams for the record third Australian Open title in a row after beating her 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in a thrilling final.

After winning the title, the 29-year-old became the first American tennis player to win Australian Open after Sofia Kenin in 2020 and second after Williams in 2017.

Seeing the hard-earned success of Keys, former 23-time Grand Slam champion, in a video on Instagram said, “I just saw Madison Keys, congrats to her winning the Australian Open today. She is an amazing player. I got to play her a lot. Now she has just won the Australian Open, she is so awesome. But also something I was thinking about was that she invested in herself, she invested in her career and time into tennis and being the best she can be. Today she proved she is one of the best in the world.”

“She invested in her career, and she invested time into tennis, into just being the best that she could be and today she proved she's one of the best in the world by winning the Australian Open. So investing is great, whether it's in yourself or in companies. I invest in companies," she added.

Notably, during the last meet-up of the American players in the court, Williams beat Keys to win the 2016 Italian Open title.

