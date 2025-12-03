Sports

Travis Kelce's shocking ‘no Taylor Swift songs’ request revealed by Chiefs boss

Chiefs President Mark Donovan reveals surprising Taylor Swift request from Travis Kelce

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Travis Kelces shocking ‘no Taylor Swift songs’ request revealed by Chiefs boss
Travis Kelce's shocking ‘no Taylor Swift songs’ request revealed by Chiefs boss

Travis Kelce's surprising request to not play his fiancé Taylor Swift's songs at the stadium has been revealed by the Kansas City Chiefs president.

As per On3, Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan at the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams said that when the football tight end started dating the Blank Space singer, he asked his team to not play Swift music at Arrowhead Stadium.

Donovan said, “We’re not taking advantage of this relationship. I joked with him early on in the first year: we never played a Taylor Swift song in the stadium when she was in the building. Travis, to his credit, is all about the team, and he’s all about the guys, and he’s all about being part of a team and not being separate.”

“And he said, ‘That separates me… When we’re playing a game. When we’re in that stadium, it’s about us. And I want it to be about us.’ I told Travis, ‘Look, we are going to treat you and your relationship with the same respect that we treat any other player or coach’s relationship,’” he continued.

The Chiefs’ president also highlighted that they are never going to “monetise” Kelce and Swift’s relationship, adding that they never showed the Lover singer on their big boards whenever Kelce scored a touchdown or made a catch, and “we are not going to do that.”

American football tight end Kelce and 14-time Grammy winner Swift started dating in 2023, and the couple got engaged in August 2025.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend career beyond World Cup, play in Euro 2028?

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend career beyond World Cup, play in Euro 2028?
Cristiano Ronaldo announces FIFA 2026 World Cup in the US will be his last showdown

Tiger Woods opens up on injury comeback and training plans

Tiger Woods opens up on injury comeback and training plans
Tiger Woods hasn't played on the PGA Tour since the 2024 Open Championship

Danilo Gallinari bids farewell to NBA in emotional announcement

Danilo Gallinari bids farewell to NBA in emotional announcement
Gallinari played for many clubs including the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks

Robin Smith, iconic England cricket star dies at 62

Robin Smith, iconic England cricket star dies at 62
Robin Smith was best known for his abilities against fast bowling

Alcaraz, Sinner's 'obsession' sparks fury over ATP's doubles neglect

Alcaraz, Sinner's 'obsession' sparks fury over ATP's doubles neglect
Calvin Betton criticises ATP over ‘pathetic’ coverage for doubles amid Sinner and Alcaraz focus

Moin Khan debunks death rumours: ‘I am very healthy’

Moin Khan debunks death rumours: ‘I am very healthy’
Pakistan former cricketer Moin Khan sets record straight on death rumors amid social media frenzy

Hamilton's priceless reaction to Verstappen's Qatar GP win reveal: ‘Max won?’

Hamilton's priceless reaction to Verstappen's Qatar GP win reveal: ‘Max won?’
Max Verstappen's Qatar Grand Prix win sets up thrilling final Abu Dhabi showdown

Adam Thielen bids emotional farewell to Vikings fans: ‘In my heart, always’

Adam Thielen bids emotional farewell to Vikings fans: ‘In my heart, always’
Minnesota Vikings releases all-time great wide receiver Adam Thielen at his own request

Oleksandr Usyk announces plans for next fight against key opponent

Oleksandr Usyk announces plans for next fight against key opponent
Usyk has been the unified heavyweight champion since 2025 and has held the 'Ring' magazine title since 2022

Kylian Mbappé joins Messi, Ronaldo in 'exclusive' football milestone

Kylian Mbappé joins Messi, Ronaldo in 'exclusive' football milestone
Kylian Mbappé truly established himself as Real Madrid’s main player and leader in 2025

Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'

Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'
The Djokovic–Murray rivalry is one of the most famous in the world of tennis

Nicola Pietrangeli, two-time French Open champion, passes away at 92

Nicola Pietrangeli, two-time French Open champion, passes away at 92
Italian tennis legend Nicola Pietrangeli dies at 92, months after son Giorgio's passing