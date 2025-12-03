Travis Kelce's shocking ‘no Taylor Swift songs’ request revealed by Chiefs boss

Travis Kelce's surprising request to not play his fiancé Taylor Swift's songs at the stadium has been revealed by the Kansas City Chiefs president.
As per On3, Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan at the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams said that when the football tight end started dating the Blank Space singer, he asked his team to not play Swift music at Arrowhead Stadium.
Donovan said, “We’re not taking advantage of this relationship. I joked with him early on in the first year: we never played a Taylor Swift song in the stadium when she was in the building. Travis, to his credit, is all about the team, and he’s all about the guys, and he’s all about being part of a team and not being separate.”
“And he said, ‘That separates me… When we’re playing a game. When we’re in that stadium, it’s about us. And I want it to be about us.’ I told Travis, ‘Look, we are going to treat you and your relationship with the same respect that we treat any other player or coach’s relationship,’” he continued.
The Chiefs’ president also highlighted that they are never going to “monetise” Kelce and Swift’s relationship, adding that they never showed the Lover singer on their big boards whenever Kelce scored a touchdown or made a catch, and “we are not going to do that.”
American football tight end Kelce and 14-time Grammy winner Swift started dating in 2023, and the couple got engaged in August 2025.