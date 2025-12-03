Tiger Woods opens up on injury comeback and training plans

Tiger Woods provided an update on his latest comeback from injury during a news conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas.
However, the 15-time major champion did not give a timeline for his return to competitive golf following back surgery about six weeks ago.
During the conference, which covered a wide range of topics, Woods shared insights into his recovery and training progress while hosting the annual PGA Tour event.
"Not as fast as I'd like it to be," Woods said about his recovery, according to Golfweek.
"We're trying to figure out what is the best schedule possible so we can create the best fields and have the most viewership and also the most fan involvement and what does that look like," Woods said.
Woods noted he was cleared by his doctor to begin chipping and putting last week and he is beginning to ramp up work in the gym.
"It's been a tough year," Woods acknowledged, but he called the back surgery, “a good thing to do, something that needed to happen."
Woods hasn't played on the PGA Tour since the 2024 Open Championship.
Earlier in 2025, he withdrew from the Genesis Invitational after his mother passed away, and in March he injured his Achilles tendon while training at home, which further delayed his comeback.