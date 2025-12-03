Cristiano Ronaldo to extend career beyond World Cup, play in Euro 2028?

Sports

  • By Bushra Saleem
Cristiano Ronaldo could extend his career beyond the 2026 World Cup and play in the 2028 UEFA European Football Championship.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid player Ronaldo last month declared that the upcoming 2026 World Cup scheduled to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico would be his last of his career but did not announce his retirement from professional football.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner, who will lead Portugal in the World Cup, is aiming to end his drought and lift the trophy for the first time in his sixth appearance.

However, his former teammate believed that this will not be the last time when he will be leading Portugal’s national team while predicting that he might play for two more years, Marca reported. 

CR7’s former Manchester United teammate Wes Brown, speaking to Goal, highlighted that the competitive spirit of the 40-year-old would lead him to play for one more title for his country.

Brown said, “If he can contribute something to the team, why not select him? In his mind, it's not over yet, and he can still contribute to the team. I don't think he'll retire from international soccer until he retires completely. He still has the energy, the same belief, and he can still do it. Few people can say that at that level."

He noted that even if the Al Nassr star does not score a goal, he would provide a crucial assist.

“Believe me, Ronaldo doesn't need that to prove anything, but he'll still want to win it. I'm sure a lot of people would also like to see him achieve it. Will it be easy? No, it will be difficult. But it will definitely be on his agenda," added the 46-year-old former defender.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo has also extended his stay at Al Nassr until 2027 after signing another two-year contract this year.

