Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz at odds over tough tennis schedule

  By Bushra Saleem
Emma Raducanu has insisted that the gruelling tennis schedule is not something "to complain about."

According to Mirro, despite high-profile players criticising the relentless calendar Raducanu thinks different. Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper are among those who have expressed concerns, as most Masters 1000 tournaments have been extended to last 12 days, with six mandatory 500-point events also on the WTA Tour.

Former US Open champion Raducanu played a whopping 50 matches this year, her highest in a single season, winning 28 of them, so she understands the strain of constantly competing on the tour.

Raducanu explained, "Of course, the challenges of the tour, it's getting longer. The weeks are longer, and I think more tournaments are mandatory, so many tournaments that we have to play are mandatory and longer. It's not just the Masters, it's also the 500s as well.”

“I think that's a challenge. I don't necessarily think it's something to complain about because it's what we are given. And we are making a great living as well. I mean, it's not all glamorous. There are definitely times when it's very difficult and we are flagging mentally, physically, everything hurts. But at the same time, what are we going to do about it?” she added.

Notably, last year, world No. 1 Alcaraz voiced his concerns about the packed tennis calendar, stating that organisers were "going to kill us in some way".

British ace Draper has also frequently expressed worries about the gruelling schedule leading to burnout and injuries. Iga Swiatek even confessed she might have to start missing some tournaments to ensure she gets a proper rest.

However, Raducanu, who used to be more selective with her tournament participation, does not agree with their approach.

