Sports

Serena Williams sets record straight on return rumours: ‘Not coming back'

Serena Williams ignites tennis comeback speculation testing pool inclusion reports

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Serena Williams sets record straight on return rumours: ‘Not coming back
Serena Williams sets record straight on return rumours: ‘Not coming back'

Serena Williams threw cold water on the idea that she might be preparing to return to tennis.

According to Associated Press, writing on social media Tuesday the American tennis legend said that she is “NOT coming back,” after a spokesman for the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said the 23-time Grand Slam champion had registered with the sport’s drug-testing body.

That is the first step that would be required by a player seeking to come out of retirement.

The 44-year-old Williams, one of the greats of the game, has not competed since bidding farewell at the 2022 US Open. At the time, Williams said she didn’t want to use the word “retiring” and instead declared that she was “evolving” away from tennis.

It was not clear when or where, or even if, Williams actually will play again, and she later posted, “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.”

In a statement emailed to The Associated Press, US Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said, “We are aware that Serena has filed the necessary paperwork with the International Tennis Integrity Agency to reenter the International Registered Testing Pool." 

"If Serena decides to return and compete at the professional level, together with her fans, we will enthusiastically welcome the return of one of the greatest champions in the history of our sport," it added.

Williams was one of the biggest stars of any sport, a dominant talent on the court and still someone drawing attention away from it. If she were to end up returning to the tour, it would be a significant story line, of course.

Williams’ older sister, Venus, returned to competition this July at age 45 after nearly one and a half year away from the tour, she never had announced her retirement. At the US Open, Venus became the oldest player to play singles at the American Grand Slam tournament since 1981.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Travis Kelce's shocking ‘no Taylor Swift songs’ request revealed by Chiefs boss

Travis Kelce's shocking ‘no Taylor Swift songs’ request revealed by Chiefs boss
Chiefs President Mark Donovan reveals surprising Taylor Swift request from Travis Kelce

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend career beyond World Cup, play in Euro 2028?

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend career beyond World Cup, play in Euro 2028?
Cristiano Ronaldo announces FIFA 2026 World Cup in the US will be his last showdown

Tiger Woods opens up on injury comeback and training plans

Tiger Woods opens up on injury comeback and training plans
Tiger Woods hasn't played on the PGA Tour since the 2024 Open Championship

Danilo Gallinari bids farewell to NBA in emotional announcement

Danilo Gallinari bids farewell to NBA in emotional announcement
Gallinari played for many clubs including the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks

Robin Smith, iconic England cricket star dies at 62

Robin Smith, iconic England cricket star dies at 62
Robin Smith was best known for his abilities against fast bowling

Alcaraz, Sinner's 'obsession' sparks fury over ATP's doubles neglect

Alcaraz, Sinner's 'obsession' sparks fury over ATP's doubles neglect
Calvin Betton criticises ATP over ‘pathetic’ coverage for doubles amid Sinner and Alcaraz focus

Moin Khan debunks death rumours: ‘I am very healthy’

Moin Khan debunks death rumours: ‘I am very healthy’
Pakistan former cricketer Moin Khan sets record straight on death rumors amid social media frenzy

Hamilton's priceless reaction to Verstappen's Qatar GP win reveal: ‘Max won?’

Hamilton's priceless reaction to Verstappen's Qatar GP win reveal: ‘Max won?’
Max Verstappen's Qatar Grand Prix win sets up thrilling final Abu Dhabi showdown

Adam Thielen bids emotional farewell to Vikings fans: ‘In my heart, always’

Adam Thielen bids emotional farewell to Vikings fans: ‘In my heart, always’
Minnesota Vikings releases all-time great wide receiver Adam Thielen at his own request

Oleksandr Usyk announces plans for next fight against key opponent

Oleksandr Usyk announces plans for next fight against key opponent
Usyk has been the unified heavyweight champion since 2025 and has held the 'Ring' magazine title since 2022

Kylian Mbappé joins Messi, Ronaldo in 'exclusive' football milestone

Kylian Mbappé joins Messi, Ronaldo in 'exclusive' football milestone
Kylian Mbappé truly established himself as Real Madrid’s main player and leader in 2025

Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'

Andy Murray opens up about coaching rival Djokovic: 'Extremely challenging'
The Djokovic–Murray rivalry is one of the most famous in the world of tennis