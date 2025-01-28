World

World Pastry Cup 2025: Japan beats France to win title

France claims silver and Malaysia won bronze in the World Pastry Cup 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • January 28, 2025
Japan has become the new pastry champion of the world after winning the World Pastry Cup 2025.

According to CNN, the team of Japanese chefs won the highest honour in their field for the country after beating France in the finals.

The global event that happens every two years takes place on January 20-21, 2025, this year, in which participants from as far afield as Egypt, Mauritius, and South Korea compete to make unique and the best once-in-a-lifetime desserts.

Every team has three members, chocolate, ice, and sugar experts, who are required to make three desserts that represent their country within 5 hours. The three desserts include a frozen dessert, a restaurant dessert, and a decorative chocolate showpiece.

Chef Masanori Hata, the chocolate expert on the Japanese team, said, “We packed the history and culture of Japan into the design. We were able to incorporate taste and delicate traditional patterns to showcase our techniques. I don’t remember the moment we won. I was so surprised and couldn’t believe it. Japan was recognised in two tournaments in a row. I’m happy and proud.”

Moreover, the chefs not only represented their countries on their plates but also with themed outfits and accessories.

The French team wore chic Breton striped shirts and berets; Mexico’s chefs wore Day of the Dead sugar skull-inspired masks, Team UK was spotted in natty newsboy caps and bow ties, and Team China wore festive headwear.

The Pastry World Cup winners

1. Japan

2. France

3. Malaysia

4. China

5. Belgium

6. Italy

7. South Korea

8. Singapore

9. United Kingdom

10. Argentina

