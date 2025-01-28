Sci-Tech

Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life

The planet, HD 20794, is six times more massive than Earth

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 28, 2025
Scientists discover super-Earth with potential to host life
Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery of a “super-Earth” planet, found outside of our solar system.

As per Sky News, scientists from the University of Oxford believe that this planet might have conditions that could support life.

The planet, HD 20794, is six times more massive than Earth. It orbits a star similar to the Sun, within the “habitable zone.”

The planet is 20 light-years away, scientists think it is positioned at the right distance from its star to potentially support liquid water on its surface.

Dr Michael Cretignier, postdoctoral research assistant at the university's physics department, said, "Excitingly, its proximity with us means there is hope for future space missions to obtain an image of it."

He first discovered HD 20794 3 years ago after detecting a possible signal while studying old data collected by the High Accuracy Radial Velocity Planet Searcher spectrograph at the La Silla Observatory in Chile.

Later, an international team of researchers analyzed two decades of data to confirm the discovery of the planet.

Cretignier expressed, “For me, it was naturally a huge joy when we could confirm the planet's existence. It was also a relief, since the original signal was at the edge of the spectrograph's detection limit, so it was hard to be completely convinced at that time if the signal was real or not."

As HD 20794 follows an elliptical oval-shaped orbit instead of a circular one like Earth’s, it is uncertain whether the planet can maintain the conditions necessary to support life.

Cretignier expressed his excitement to hear insights from other scientists about the newly discovered planet.

Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life

Scientists discover 'super-Earth' with potential to host life
Megan Fox cuts off contact with Machine Gun Kelly as baby's due date nears

Megan Fox cuts off contact with Machine Gun Kelly as baby's due date nears
Selena Gomez’s tearful plea meets strong opposition from Trump’s border tsar

Selena Gomez’s tearful plea meets strong opposition from Trump’s border tsar
King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan

King Charles relies on Princess Beatrice, Eugiene for 'Slimmed Down Monarchy' plan
DeepSeek's rapid rise sparks alarm over data security, misuse
DeepSeek's rapid rise sparks alarm over data security, misuse
WhatsApp prepares for major AI chatbots rollout with customizable features
WhatsApp prepares for major AI chatbots rollout with customizable features
DeepSeek forced to take strong actions amid cyberattack
DeepSeek forced to take strong actions amid cyberattack
Donald Trump breaks silence on DeepSeek bold entry into US market
Donald Trump breaks silence on DeepSeek bold entry into US market
Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok
Trump confirms Microsoft enters ‘bidding war’ for TikTok
DeepSeek's cheap AI rival sends shocking blow to Nvidia's growth
DeepSeek's cheap AI rival sends shocking blow to Nvidia's growth
WhatsApp simplifies calling with exciting new update
WhatsApp simplifies calling with exciting new update
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek dethrones ChatGPT in US Apple app store
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek dethrones ChatGPT in US Apple app store
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Gates makes shocking confession about friendship with Jeffrey Epstein
Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure
Living underwater for months becomes new human adventure
WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management
WhatsApp unveils major update to simplify multi-account management
Parade of planets 2025: Date, Time and how to watch
Parade of planets 2025: Date, Time and how to watch