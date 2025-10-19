Sci-Tech

Apple's Vision Pro Developer Strap to get upgraded soon: Report

Apple is also set to release the Vision Pro with the M5 chip

  By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple's Vision Pro Developer Strap to get upgraded soon: Report

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch an updated Developer Strap for the Vision Pro next week, based on a recent update to its website.

On its visionOS resources page for developers, the Cupertino-based tech giant mentioned that users can receive the Developer Strap from Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The company is also set to release the Vision Pro with the M5 chip. This timing suggests that Apple could be planning to launch an updated version of the accessory alongside the new headset.

Notably, Apple first launched the Developer Strap in February 2024, when the original Vision Pro featuring the M2 chip was released across the US.

The options feature lets users connect the headset to a Mac via USB-C for app development and diagnostics. It’s only accessible to members of the Apple Developer Program.

However, further details regarding the change remains unclear that either the updated strap would be included or whether it will retain its $299 price tag. Compatibility with the M2 model also remains uncertain.

As users noted on Reddit, the current Developer Strap supports only USB 2.0 speeds (up to 480 Mbps), despite having the potential for Thunderbolt support. Apple is likely to address this limitation in the new version.

