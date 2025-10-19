Sci-Tech

Pakistan launches first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China

Hyperspectral satellite's launch marks major step forwards in advancing national objectives from agriculture to urban planning

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Pakistan launches first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China
Pakistan launches first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China

In a significant development, Pakistan has successfully lifted off its first-ever hyperspectral satellite into orbit, marking a major step forwards in advancing national objectives from agriculture to urban planning.

On Sunday, October 19,2025, the country’s space agency, SUPARCO, announced the “successful launch” of the H1 satellite from northwestern China’s Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

With its cutting-edge capabilities, the HS-1 satellite will be able to provide a range of benefits because of its advanced technology.

In agriculture, the HS-1 satellite will be able to identify slight chemical or material changes and offer high-resolution data to support correct farming.

Moreover, it will be able to track crop health, soil moisture and irrigation patterns, HS-1 will enhance yield estimation by 15-20% sustaining food security.

With this launch, the country aims to improve national capacities across different fields, including environmental monitoring, precision agriculture, disaster management, and more.

Speaking to Dawn, SUPARCO chairman Muhammad Yousuf Khan stated, “The data from the Hyperspectral Satellite is poised to revolutionise agricultural productivity, bolster climate resilience, and enable optimised management of the country’s vital natural resources.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), @ForeignOfficePk shared: "This achievement also highlights the long-standing collaboration between Pakistan and China in the peaceful exploration of space and its application for socioeconomic progress."

The Foreign Ministry underscored the mission’s role in progressing socioeconomic development. According to SUPARCO, H1 will become fully operational by December.

Meanwhile, the EO-1 and KS-1 satellites, which were launched earlier this year, are already fully functional in orbit.

Doko hacked: Vocus hit by cyberattack affecting 1600 Aussies

Doko hacked: Vocus hit by cyberattack affecting 1600 Aussies
After continued efforts to resolve the issue, the telco has finally restored the service

Apple's Vision Pro Developer Strap to get upgraded soon: Report

Apple's Vision Pro Developer Strap to get upgraded soon: Report
Apple is also set to release the Vision Pro with the M5 chip

WhatsApp brings new policy to bar general purpose chatbots from its platform

WhatsApp brings new policy to bar general purpose chatbots from its platform
The significant move aligns with Meta’s goal of maintaining the API’s 'intended design and strategic focus'

Reddit's AI-powered search now available in 5 different languages

Reddit's AI-powered search now available in 5 different languages
Reddit’s latest feature will be accessible across different countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Brazil

AT&T announces price hike of $5 for every home internet plan

AT&T announces price hike of $5 for every home internet plan
The American telecommunications company also reported $300 million in higher operating expenses last quarter

NSO Group hit with major blow as US court bans WhatsApp spyware operations

NSO Group hit with major blow as US court bans WhatsApp spyware operations
WhatsApp scores major win after US court bans Israel’s NSO Group from installing spyware

Facebook diversifies AI photo editing feature to all users in select countries

Facebook diversifies AI photo editing feature to all users in select countries
The feature can be disabled anytime in Settings under 'Camera roll sharing suggestions'

WhatsApp sets new message limits to tackle spam and unwanted chats

WhatsApp sets new message limits to tackle spam and unwanted chats
WhatsApp will now count every message unreplied message toward a monthly limit

Mysterious glow illuminates from milky way’s center, captivating astronomers

Mysterious glow illuminates from milky way’s center, captivating astronomers
Recent study discovered radiant glow may come from either colliding dark matter particles or spinning neutron stars

Tech giants in NYC? Mamdani says affordable living could make it happen

Tech giants in NYC? Mamdani says affordable living could make it happen
The New York mayoral debate saw candidates wooing tech CEOs as they discussed intense topics including affordable living and Trump

Is Venmo and PayPal down? Services restore after widespread outage

Is Venmo and PayPal down? Services restore after widespread outage
PayPal outages spiked to up to 10,000 reports just after 12 p.m. EDT, before significantly dropping from there

Meta to discontinue Messenger desktop apps for Mac and Windows

Meta to discontinue Messenger desktop apps for Mac and Windows
Users will no longer be able to log into the apps and will be redirected to the Facebook website to access Messenger