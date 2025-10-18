Reddit's AI-powered search now available in 5 different languages

Reddit has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI)-centric search experience to five different languages, including German, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Italian.
This update allows users who have set one of these languages as their default, instead of English, to chat with the AI in question-and-answer format.
Reddit utilises a Google AI model to power the feature.
Originally launched in 2024, Reddit has been working for a broader expansion for a few months.
The feature has now become a part of Reddit Answers, which lives alongside the platform’s traditional search.
While sharing an accomplishment, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman announced Reddit search has more than 70 million weekly users, while nearly 6 million users find answers via Reddit Answers.
Furthermore, Steve discussed plans to unify the search experience during the company’s quarterly earnings call.
Q&A-style search and chat interfaces have reached new heights of popularity since ChatGPT incorporated web search.
Incumbent search engines such as Google and Brave have launched similar features to boost user engagement.
Newer startups like Perplexity have also picked up momentum with chat-based search interfaces.
Availability
Reddit’s latest feature will be accessible across different countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Brazil.