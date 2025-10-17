Sci-Tech

Facebook diversifies AI photo editing feature to all users in select countries

The feature can be disabled anytime in Settings under 'Camera roll sharing suggestions'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  
Meta has diversified a Facebook feature that allows Meta AI revealed edits to photos stored on your phone’s camera roll—even those not yet shared.

Users can opt in to get sharing suggestions that prompt them to post AI-edited photos to their Feed or Stories.

Initially tested earlier this year, the latest feature asks for permission to “allow cloud processing” so it can generate collages, AI restyling, birthday themes, and recaps from users’ photos.

The feature can be disabled anytime in Settings under “Camera roll sharing suggestions.”

To make suggestions, Facebook uploads selected photos to Meta’s cloud, where AI generates edits.

The Menlo Park-based giant stated that these photos won’t be used for ad targeting or AI training unless users edit or share the images.

However, Meta’s AI terms of service enable the company to assess uploaded media and facial features to “summarize image contents, modify images, and generate new content,” offering Meta deeper insights into users’ lives and relationships.

While Meta claimed privacy safeguards, critics cautioned that giving access to unshared personal photos could allow the company to dominate the AI sphere by diversifying its dataset and fueling new AI-centric features. 

Availability

Meta has launched new feature to all users across Canada and USA.

