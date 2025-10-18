Sci-Tech

AT&T announces price hike of $5 for every home internet plan

The American telecommunications company also reported $300 million in higher operating expenses last quarter

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
AT&T is once again increasing home internet prices, marking the second year of surges.

Effective from December 1, 2025, all AT&T internet plans will be available at an increased price of $5 per month, the company confirmed to The Verge.

This significant update comes after similar $5 increases in both 2024 and 2023 for many customers.

“To ensure we continue providing the quality service and support you deserve, the price of your home internet plan will increase by $5/month.”

AT&T spokesperson Jim Kimberly explained that the price surge is due to “increasing operational costs” and the company’s goal of maintaining “high-quality service.”

Customers can counteract the raise by enrolling in Autopay and Paperless Billing, offering a $10 monthly discount for payments via an eligible bank account or $5 with a debit card.

The American telecommunications company reported $300 million in higher operating expenses last quarter.

Moreover, it earned $4.9 billion in profit during the same period and $12.3 billion in profits for all of 2024.

However, the updated rates won’t affect customers who joined within the last year or those enrolled in Access from AT&T, its low-income program.

AT&T’s move has frustrated users, mentioning their monthly bills have steadily climbed over the last few years, from nearly $80 in 2022 to now surpassing $90.

