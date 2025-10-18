Sci-Tech

NSO Group hit with major blow as US court bans WhatsApp spyware operations

  • By Bushra Saleem
NSO Group, was hot with a major setback after a United States court banned the Israeli cyber-intelligence firm from installing spyware on WhatsApp.

According to France24, District Judge Phyllis Hamilton ruled that NSO Group's behavior fell short of a "particularly egregious" standard needed to support the jury's calculations on a financial penalty.

But in the ruling, seen by AFP, she said the court "concluded that defendants' conduct causes irreparable harm, and there being no dispute that the conduct is ongoing" the judge granted WhatsApp owner Meta an injunction to stop NSO Group's snooping tactics at the messaging service.

WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart stated, “Today's ruling bans spyware maker NSO from ever targeting WhatsApp and our global users again. We applaud this decision that comes after six years of litigation to hold NSO accountable for targeting members of civil society."

Evidence at trial showed that NSO Group reverse-engineered WhatsApp code to stealthily install spyware targeting users, according to the ruling.

The spyware was repeatedly redesigned to escape detection and bypass security fixes at WhatsApp, the court concluded.

The lawsuit, filed in late 2019, accused NSO Group of cyberespionage targeting journalists, lawyers, human rights activists and others using the encrypted messaging service.

