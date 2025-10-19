Doko hacked: Vocus hit by cyberattack affecting 1600 Aussies

An Australian internet provider has been hit by a cybersecurity incident, affecting over 1600 customers of telco Dodo and iPrimus due to a data breach of the company’s email and mobile services.
While addressing the incident, Vocus, the parent company for iPrimus and Dodo stated that 1600 home internet and mobile customers had been affected by a hack on the mobile services and businesses email.
Cyber incident that occurred on Friday night, October 17, 2025, Vocus reported “suspicious activity” in their email system.
The platform immediately suspended its services to address the problem.
The internet provider's spokesperson stated, “Our initial investigation has revealed unauthorised access to approximately 1,600 email accounts, leading to unauthorised SIM swaps on 34 Dodo Mobile accounts.”
“We have worked with impacted customers to reverse these SIM swaps and we continue to monitor this situation,” the spokesperson added.
After continued efforts to resolve the issue, the telco has finally restored the service, although customers are required to ring up their service provider and change their credentials.
“We continue to update our customers through our website and social media channels and will be offering additional support to our customers through IDCare,” the spokesperson stated.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension of email services while we prioritised security.”