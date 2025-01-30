TikTok conflict ends in shocking tragedy as father kills US teen in Pakistan 

A teenage girl from the United States was killed by her father in Pakistan because of her TikTok videos.
Anwar ul-Haq, who had recently moved his family from the US to Pakistan after 25 years, admitted to killing his teenage daughter because he did not agree with the TikTok videos she made.
As per BBC, a man was officially charged with murder after he confessed to shooting his daughter, Hira in Quetta.
Initially, he had claimed that the shooting was carried out by unknown men, but later he admitted to being the one who shot her.
As per the reports, the police are investigating the case from all perspectives, including the possibility that it could be an honour killing.
Hira, who was around 13 or 14 years old, faced disapproval from her family because of her clothing, lifestyle and social activities.
The police also mentioned that her father’s brother-in-law has been arrested in relation to her killing.
If the killing is determined to be an honour killing and the men are found guilty, they will be sentenced to life in prison.
Honour killing is not a new thing in Pakistan, as every year, hundreds of people, mostly women are killed in Pakistan in what are known as honour killings.
These killings are usually carried out by family members who claim they are protecting their family’s honour.