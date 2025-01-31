Deadly Ebola virus wreaks havoc in Uganda 

Fear looms as Uganda confirmed the outbreak of Ebola virus in the capital Kampala.
The health ministry on Thursday claimed that one patient has already died after catching major symptoms.
Ebola virus marks the East African country’s ninth outbreak since it recorded its first infection in 2000.
After developing fever-like symptoms, a male nurse sought treatment at various facilities but succumbed.
The health ministry said, "The patient experienced multi-organ failure and succumbed to the illness at Mulago National Referral Hospital on Jan. 29. Post-mortem samples confirmed the Sudan Ebola Virus Disease (strain)."
“Forty-four contacts of the deceased man have been listed for tracing, including 30 health workers," reports claim.
It is pertinent to mention that the infectious hemorrhagic fever can spread through contact with infected bodily fluids and tissues.
Symptoms include headache, vomiting of blood, muscle pain and bleeding.
Contact tracing can be a challenging act as Kampala is a crowded city of over 4 million people and a crossroads for traffic to South Sudan, Congo, Rwanda and other countries.
To note, Uganda last experienced an outbreak in late 2022 killing 55 of the 143 people infected.