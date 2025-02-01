Your luggage could be lost because of THIS common mistake

World

  February 01, 2025
Has your luggage ever been lost? If it has, then you can understand very well how much it spoils your mood when you’re travelling.

But what are the methods to get rid of the risk of luggage loss?

Recent reports indicate that the colour of your suitcase could play a major role in this scenario.

Surprisingly, black is the most frequently lost suitcase colour at the airports, as per ExpressUK.

While, black is a popular choice for its stylish and professional look, it creates a huge problem for baggage handlers to identify them.

This mixup makes it more likely that your bag will be forgotten, sent to the wrong destination or accidentally placed on a different plane.

As per the outlet, as many airlines are working on improving their baggage handling systems, the large volume of luggages still causes darker bags like black ones, more likely to be lost or sent to the wrong place.

The solution is to select a suitcase in a colour that is easy to spot. Bright colours like red, orange, dark pink and neon are particularly useful because they contrast strongly with the dark colours of most bags.

Picking a suitcase with bold patterns or unique designs can greatly improve its visibility and reduce the chances of it being lost.                                  

