Meet world's richest plumber who lives next to famous singer Tom Jones

We usually talk about the world’s richest families, men and footballers, but today let’s take a look at a personality who is the richest person in a less commonly discussed profession, like plumbing.
The person, who is known as the richest plumber in the world owns £11m penthouse located by River Thames in London, where his neighbour is the famous singer Tom Jones.
Charlie Mullins, the founder of Pimlico Plumbers, made a fortune by building a business, which he originally started in his basement, worth £140m which he sold in 2021, as per ExpressUK.
He has been enjoying life since selling the company. After the sale, he spent £100m million over the past three years on luxuries such as cars worth nearly £500,000 each.
Remembering the specific moment when they found out a large amount of money had been deposited into their bank account, he said, “My lawyer rang up early one money and said, the money is in your account. I said ‘F***ing hell, I can’t believe it’. I think I’ve been celebrating for three years since. I think I’ve got rid of about £100million, I don’t find that difficult to say. I’m pleased to have done that, I’d never want to be the richest man in the graveyard. People say you can’t spend that much money but I have.”
Charlie has made investments but most of his wealth has been used to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
His journey to success began when he was mentored by Bill Ellis, a plumber who taught him the trade and business lessons.
He has purchased villas in Marbella and built one, bought property in Dubai and spends a lot of time in the US.
Additionally, whenever he travels to these places, he always chooses to fly first-class.
Charlie, 72, who established Pimlico Plumbers in 1979, made his most expensive purchase of £11m penthouse.
He spends large sums of money on luxury items, like a £450,000 Rolls Royce Jeep and watches.
Charlie also buys a custom-made suit every month from prestigious Savile Row tailors and also donates £1m million to charity each year.
He has four children and got engaged to his current partner Rachel Leavesley in 2022.