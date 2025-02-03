Is Apple ready to unveil foldable iPhone? Major update emerges

There is continuous competition between iPhone and Samsung and for a while, there have been rumours that Apple is planning to launch a foldable iPhone, similar to Samsung.
A new report indicates that Apple is about to finalize a partner for making the folding displays for the foldable iPhone.
Apple hasn’t officially announced a foldable iPhone, but the numerous leaks about such a device make it seem very likely that it is in development.
Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the foldable iPhone might be cancelled because Apple was unable to create a satisfactory bending screen.
In November, it was revealed that the device had moved beyond the concept stage and was now being developed as a physical product that could eventually be available for consumers.
Recent rumours suggest that the foldable iPhone will have a 7.6-7.9 inch main display and a smaller 5.3-5.5 inch cover screen.
The source further predicts it might launch next year, though earlier speculations suggested that it might release this year.
It’s still unclear whether the phone will have a book-style or flip-style fold.
Although, Apple has not yet introduced a foldable iPhone, many foldable phones have been released in the past year which include the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.