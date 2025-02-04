AI could help in breast cancer diagnosis in women amid radiologists shortage

Sci-Tech

World's biggest trial using AI could bring huge changes to breast cancer treatment and diagnosis

  • February 04, 2025
The National Health Service (NHS) is gearing up to launch the biggest trial using artificial intelligence (AI) in diagnosing breast cancer.

As per Sky, the use of AI in breast cancer screening could lead to dramatic rise in the number of patients being treated with the radiology department work load being reduced by half.

With nearly 700,000 women expected to join the trial, the agency is set to analyses two-thirds of the mammograms over the next few years to see how much can they rely on AI.

Along with that, 30 testing sites across the country are being enhanced with AI technology.

The use of smart tech could move things swiftly in comparison to two radiologists needing to look at the images from mammograms to ensure accuracy.

About 55,000 women and 400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the UK, as per the charity organisation Breast Cancer Now.

Dr. Katharina Halliday, president of the Royal College of Radiologists said AI could have a "major impact on radiology" as the screening for the breast cancer are quite complex.

Claire Rowney, chief executive of Breast Cancer Now shared that any changes to the treatment or screening for the cancer needs to be supported by hard evidence to show the update is actually making a positive difference.

Peter Kyle, the science and technology secretary, said, "Catching cancer weeks earlier could be the difference between life and death."

