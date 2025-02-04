Health

How to get Botox effect naturally with these food items

These easy cost effective ways to achieve Botox effect can help bring back youthful glow

  • February 04, 2025
In order to get the youthful glow on skin, you don’t really have to spend fortune on skin cares like face masks, red light facials and retinol serums.

As per Huffpost, the first step to get that perfect glow and hydration could just be including some common food items in your diet.

To slow the ageing process, one should consume nutrient-rich foods, which are inexpensive and less painful than going under several hours of cosmetic procedures.

Here are eight foods to add in diet for clear and radiant skin:

Brown Rice

Reducing the sign of ageing is the main reason behind getting cosmetic procedures such as Botox, to slow down the process naturally, you need to get enough vitamin B3.

Brown rice is one of the main sources of the vitamin along with selenium, which helps protect the skin from UV damage and inflammation.

Watermelon

To keep the skin hydrated, you need to keep an eye on the water intake along with eating foods with high-water content such as watermelon, which is 92% water.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as grapefruit, lemons, oranges and limes are good sources of vitamin C, which helps support the immune system and skin health.

Salmon

Fatty fish such as salmon, tuna, and sardines help in the intake of protein that helps keep the skin firm, playing crucial role in collagen metabolism.

Red grapes

Along with vitamin C, resveratrol helps with anti-ageing as it’s an effective antioxidant, with best source being red grapes, especially the skin.

Beef

To improve the elasticity of the skin, you need to consume foods with large quantity of collagen such as beef.

Additionally, bone broth is also a collagen-rich food, which also contain vitamin B, protein and vitamin C.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seeds have abundant of nutrients including protein, vitamin E and selenium, making them an essential part of the diet if you’re looking for low-cost solutions.

Avocado

Avocado are another food item named as a good source of vitamin E, with its regular use helps enhance skin elasticity.

With the mentioned foods items and a regular intake of water, a glass, youthful skin is not an impossible dream.



