Best ways to clean your teeth and get rid of bacteria

Dentists share best ways to get rid of bacteria, which is the ultimate point of oral hygiene

  • February 05, 2025
The most important thing for oral hygiene is brushing twice a day, but this might not be enough to achieve healthy teeth.

As per CNN, four elements that could make your oral hygiene routine more perfect are using fluoride toothpaste, eating a healthy diet, flossing once a day and seeing a dentist regularly.

Dental health is important not just for fresh breath and clean teeth but also for diseases related to gum, which can also impact other parts of the body.

Here are some ways you can enhance your oral hygiene:

Right order to clean teeth

The main reason behind brushing and flossing is to control the bacteria on your teeth, as it burns sugars and produce acid, which dissolved tooth enamel.

The weekend enamel eventually leads to cavities, but using fluoride products in your dental routine can extend the time it takes for bacteria to get access to the teeth.

Initially you have to start with flossing that helps in the removal of debris between the teeth.

Rinse out toothpaste

Normally, people brush their teeth and then get rid of the remaining toothpaste by a mouthful of water, but as per dentists, you can skip the rinsing part of the routine.

This could keep the fluoride from the toothpaste on your teeth, which actually become beneficial after 30 minutes of the brushing.

Keep a daily routine

Rather than order, consistency is the key to get the ideal dental health, such as regular brushing and flossing.

Additionally, an electric toothbrush is often recommended along with an impressive intake of water to help get rid of any bacteria in your mouth.

