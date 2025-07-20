Juul E-Cigs receives FDA approval after years of legal battle

Following years of legal dispute and health concerns, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA finally granted approval of Juul E-Cigs in the US.
FDA stated that it will enable Juul to sell its e-cigarette device and tobacco and menthol refill cartridges.
It may assist adult smokers quit traditional cigarettes.
The FDA decision comes after years of legal battle with the company, which was constantly blamed for an exponential rise in teen vaping.
Juul CEO K.C. Crosthwaite released a statement, which reads, “Americans who use nicotine deserve an orderly, reliable market in which they can confidently choose from a wide array of smokefree nicotine products.
"These products are high-quality, innovative, backed by rigorous research, made in FDA-inspected manufacturing facilities, and marketed and sold responsibly,” Crosthwaite added.
While speaking to The Washington Post, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) spokesperson stated that the FDA's approval of cigarettes doesn’t point towards the safety of these products.
The spokesperson continued, FDA will diligently monitor adherence to stringent rules to limit youth exposure to marketing, and will take strict action if the company fails to adhere with the rules.
Juul’s e-cigarettes, one renowned among youth, got banned by the FDA in 2022; however received approval after a drawn-out legal fight.
Despite several health concerns over flavoured vapes, the company claims to limit youth exposure, while critics warn the decision risks aggravating the vaping crisis.