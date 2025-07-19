Second case of Mpox strain confirmed in Queensland

Health officials have confirmed that they found a rare strain of Mpox in Brisbane’s south region for the second time, following a case in the Metro South Hospital and Health region.
On Saturday, Health Minister Tim Nicholls released a statement, mentioning that Queensland Health was on high alert following a case of Clade 1 Mpox from a recent overseas traveller.
The statement reads, “Contact tracing has been occurring, and the community can be assured that exposure to members of the community has been very limited and the public should not be concerned.”
Mpox symptoms
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral infection, which shows several symptoms, including swollen lymph nodes, fever, and skin rash.
The virus can be transmitted through person-to-person contact.
Notably, the virus occurs due to two strains, clade I, and clade II, and then has sub strains.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a number of cases in the US have been linked to travel in West Africa.
Health officials have urged people who recently came into contact with affected individuals or experiencing the similar symptoms to contact their doctor.