Essential morning habits to promote cardiac health

Initiate your day with a heart-healthy routine! Cardiologist reveals a few simple morning habits that significantly impacts your cardiac health, boost energy levels, and minimise long-term risks.

From hydration to mindful movement, discover a few essential tips for a stronger, healthier life.

Here are the morning habits to promote heart health:

Hydration

Begin your morning by hydrating your body with a full glass of water. Since water constitutes 70% of our blood, which plays a vital role in transportation of nutrients and oxygen throughout the body.

Kick start your day with hydration remains a key elements to maintain your overall health

Diet

Diet is an essential element of your routine, and it imposes a significant impact on your overall and cardiovascular health.

Avoid saturated and trans fat, as it causes hypercholesterolemia, which leads to atherosclerosis, narrowing of arteries due to fat deposition.

It’s recommended to follow a disciplined eating pattern and healthy lifestyle.

Mindfulness practices

Kick start your day with meditation, as it is important for stress management and minimising blood pressure, significant factors in reducing cardiac disorder risks.

Follow a few sessions daily that involve sitting comfortably, eyes closed, while focusing on a single positive word.

Only a 5-minute routine session is sufficient.

Soak in sunlight

Many individuals suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, posing a significant risk on cardiac disease rates.

It's advised to spend a few moments in the first beam of light, it not only uplifts your mood but also promotes vitamin D production.

