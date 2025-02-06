Prince Rahim succeeds late Aga Khan IV as Ismaili spiritual head

Ismaili Muslims community world-wide welcomed their new spiritual leader following the death of imam, Prince Karim Aga Khan.
Rahim Al-Hussaini was named as the new Aga Khan, as per the will of his late father who passed away on Tuesday, January 4, in Portugal.
The 53-year-old was given the title of the Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary imam of the Ismaili Muslims and is the eldest son of the former leader.
Among Ismaili Muslims, "The Aga Khan" is considered by his followers to be a direct descendant of Muslim’s last prophet Muhammad and is treated as the head of state.
Prince Rahim studied Comparative literature at Brown University, US and has severed on the boards of various agencies within the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).
The organisation is the spiritual leader’s main philanthropic agency and deals with issues related to health, education, housing and, rural economic development.
It is operating in 30 countries and has an annual budget of about $1 billion for nonprofit development activities.
As per AKDN, Prince Rahim took special interest in its work to fight climate change and protect the environment.
Furthermore, the late Aga Khan was given the title of "His Highness" by Queen Elizabeth in July 1957, two weeks after his grandfather, the Aga Khan III, unexpectedly made him heir.
Ismailis lived for many generations in Syria, Iran, and South Asia, subsequently some move to East Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East, as well as Europe, Australia and, North America in recent years.
The community consider it their duty to donate up to 12.5% of their income to the Aga Khan.