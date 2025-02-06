World's tallest resort 'Thermes Dubai' set to welcome tourists in 2028

Dubai is all set to make history once again with the tallest resort in the world, Thermes Dubai.
According to Emirates24, the first-of-its-kind in the region and tallest in the world resort is all set to open its doors for guests and tourists in 2028.
The tallest resort in the world will span over 500,000 square feet within a 100-metre-tall structure and will be able to host 1.7 million visitors annually.
Moreover, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE have approved AED2 billion ($544 million) for the mega project that could add the city name once again in the Guinness Book of World Records.
In a post on X on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Sheikh Hamdan wrote, “In May 2024, Dubai marked a new chapter in its pursuit of enhancing the well-being of its community under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's visionary leadership with the launch of the Quality of Life Strategy 2033."
“This ambitious roadmap aims to establish our city as the world's best place to live. Building on this strategy, we announce Therme Dubai, the world’s tallest wellbeing resort," he added.
Notably, the new project is part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, objective to make the city the best in the world to live, work and visit.