Argentina canal suddenly turns red: Here’s why

Residents in Argentina were alarmed after a canal suddenly turned bright red, raising fears of pollution and environmental hazards.
As per BBC, on Thursday, a canal in the suburb of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires turned bright red.
The footage and photographs display the unusually pigmented water pouring into the Río de la Plata near an ecological reserve.
According to reports of local media, the colour might have been changed by the dumping of textile dye, or by chemical waste from a nearby depot.
Moreover, the Environment Ministry shared the statement, saying that the authorities took the water samples from the Sarandí canal to find the cause of the colour change.
Soon after, the canal turned into red local resident talked with media to express the fears on pollution and environmental hazards
A woman called Silvia, told local news channel C5N that although it is has turned red now, "other times it was yellow, with an acidic smell that makes us sick even in the throat".
She added, "I live a block from the stream. Today, it has no smell. There are not many factories in the area, although there are warehouses."
Another resident, Maria Ducomls, told AFP industries in the region dump waste in the water, and said she had seen it coloured differently in the past - "bluish, a little green, pink, a little lilac, with grease on top".
To note, it is reported by late afternoon the colour of the water had lost some of its intensity.