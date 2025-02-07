Sports

NFL MVP Award: Josh Allen wins first MVP after historic season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won the Comeback Player of the Year award for the second time.

Josh Allen has won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the previous season for the first time.

Allen has been one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks since being drafted seventh overall in 2018.

As per BBC Sports, Buffalo Bills quarterback was the top contender to win the MVP award, with his main competition being Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won the award last season for the second time.

After winning the title, the player expressed, "I feel like my team-mates wanted this more for me than I did. I’m very honoured."

Allen received first-place votes, giving him a total of 383 points, while Jackson received 23 first-place votes and finished with 362 points.

The 27-year-old added, “I was pretty surprised, given what we know about - typically - how the voting goes.”

"Lamar was very deserving of this award as well. I've got nothing but love and respect for him and his game,” he added.

This season, Allen has recorded 28 touchdowns and 12 rushing touchdowns.

He also made history by becoming the first quarterback to score multiple rushing and passing touchdown in two consecutive games.

Not only that, he became the first quarterback to achieve passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in a single game.

Whereas, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won the Comeback Player of the Year award for the second time.

